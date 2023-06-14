Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Worksport Price Performance

NASDAQ:WKSPW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Worksport has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

