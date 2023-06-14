Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,773 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for 1.9% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Workiva by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Workiva by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 637,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 169,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.