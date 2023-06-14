Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 108,334 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,242. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

