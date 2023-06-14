WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.97 and last traded at $62.85. 242,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 206,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $272,184,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

