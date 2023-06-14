WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.43

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 28563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
WisdomTree Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.40.
WisdomTree Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree (WT)
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.