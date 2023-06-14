WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.43

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 28563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.