WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.43

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 28563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

