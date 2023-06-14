WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.44

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 35736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

