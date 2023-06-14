WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in WiSA Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WiSA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of WISA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,538,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
About WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WiSA Technologies (WISA)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.