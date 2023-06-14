WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in WiSA Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WISA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,538,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by ($0.23). WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.94% and a negative return on equity of 343.27%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WiSA Technologies will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

