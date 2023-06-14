Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 11,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Wilton Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

