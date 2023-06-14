WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $233,961.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00298317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000379 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003841 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.