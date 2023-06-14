Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRPGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 4,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRPGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

