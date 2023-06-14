Westshore Terminals Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

WTE opened at C$32.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.95. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$21.59 and a 1 year high of C$34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.