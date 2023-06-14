Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake by 128.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

