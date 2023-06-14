Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Up 300%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 300% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. 4,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

