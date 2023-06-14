Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and $568,114.52 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00033763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,680,378 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

