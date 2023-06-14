Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $537,322.04 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.85 million and approximately $537,322.04 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,680,380 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

