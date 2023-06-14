Walken (WLKN) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Walken has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,435,346 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

