W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 177,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,290. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

