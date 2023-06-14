VRES One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,948.22 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $24.99 million and approximately $19,948.22 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded down 60% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00016030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,534.70 or 1.00031288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00739936 USD and is down -63.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,473.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars.

