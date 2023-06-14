Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) vs. Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Head to Head Review

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonovia and Avalon GloboCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 16.51 -$11.93 million N/A N/A

Vonovia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon GloboCare.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 2 2 1 0 1.80 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vonovia and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vonovia currently has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.09%. Given Vonovia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vonovia is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia N/A N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare -1,053.75% -662.37% -61.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vonovia beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. Additionally, it offers inpatient nursing care facilities; and leasing of nursing care properties to third parties. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

