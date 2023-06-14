Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 2,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

