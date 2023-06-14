Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,021,649 shares of company stock valued at $123,046,746. 49.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

