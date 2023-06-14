Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 2,905 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,717.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,059.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,801 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $13,219.34.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 901,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 119.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 690,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vivid Seats by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vivid Seats by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

