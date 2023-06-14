Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 498,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 635,071 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.17.

VIST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vista Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Vista Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 128,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

