Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up to $26.54

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $27.36. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 119,186 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 569,557 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

