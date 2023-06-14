Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 4.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 3,158,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,126,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

