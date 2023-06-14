Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Raised to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 1,480,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The company’s revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

