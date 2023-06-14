Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 4.7 %

VIRC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 18.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

