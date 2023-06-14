Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.81%.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

