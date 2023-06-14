Victor Peng Sells 105,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 132,238,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,543,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.70, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

