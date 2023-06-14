Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0904 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $86,382.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,035.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00299385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00524839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00405304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,967,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

