Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Gregory B. Morrison Purchases 1,252 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Veritex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 424,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.42. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,067,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

