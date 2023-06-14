Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $59,173.94 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $59,173.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,976.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $173,892.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 885,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

