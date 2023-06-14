Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 75,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 680,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 18.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 74,045 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $527,200.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,904,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,107.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,063 shares of company stock worth $678,913. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

