Venkat Pasupuleti Sells 18,857 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $188,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mondee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 528,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Separately, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.