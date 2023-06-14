Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.75 and traded as high as C$12.86. Velan shares last traded at C$12.86, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Velan’s payout ratio is -3.48%.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

