Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 104,121 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,408,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,813. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.