Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average is $182.16. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $195.88.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
