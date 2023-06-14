Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Reduced by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $178,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 158,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

