Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 53,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.93. 1,313,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,846. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.