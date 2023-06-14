Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 2,402.0% in May

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 2,402.0% from the May 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

