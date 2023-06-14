Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.33

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.33 and last traded at $228.30, with a volume of 208083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average is $195.56.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

