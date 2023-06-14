Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

