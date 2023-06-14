Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 131,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

