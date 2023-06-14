Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 131,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

