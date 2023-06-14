Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lowered by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

