Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 298,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 496,958 shares.The stock last traded at $81.38 and had previously closed at $80.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

