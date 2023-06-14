Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 204,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,017. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

