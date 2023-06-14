Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Down 4.3%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.77. 497,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 988,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

