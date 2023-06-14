Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.07. 1,474,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,362,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URG. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

