Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.07. 1,474,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,362,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on URG. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Ur-Energy Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63.
Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ur-Energy (URG)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.