Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,660 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Upwork worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Upwork by 418.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after buying an additional 164,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Upwork by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 163,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,583 shares of company stock valued at $542,941. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.